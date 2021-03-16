Polanco (personal) went 1-for-2 with a triple and a walk against Baltimore on Monday.
He served as the designated hitter in his first game back since March 6. Polanco has ripped up the Grapefruit League with six hits (including four extra-base hits) in 13 at-bats, but it's important to note that the outfielder batted .333 in 87 spring at-bats covering his prior three spring campaigns -- while never batting higher than .254 in the regular season. Polanco is healthy and it's a good sign that he's playing well, but the question remains as to whether he can build upon his strong spring start.
