Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hitless in first game
Polanco (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in his first rehab appearance for High-A Bradenton on Sunday.
Polanco, who played all nine innings in right field, is rehabbing with catcher Elias Diaz (virus). General manager Neal Huntington is encouraged by their progress. "They can change our minds, if they show they're ready quicker, but there's a pretty good script in place that we'll adjust depending on how they feel physically," Huntington said. "But there is a build-up period that needs to take place, and we would anticipate needing much of the 20 days for both of those guys."
