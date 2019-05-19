Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits another homer

Polanco went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against San Diego.

The homer was Polanco's fourth in his last nine starts. The right fielder is batting .308 with 11 RBI in 52 May at-bats. He's yet to swipe a bag but was healthy enough to attempt a straight steal on May 7, when a challenge overturned a stolen base. While his throwing arm is noticeably weaker, Polanco has exceeded fantasy expectations, especially since he wasn't projected to come off the IL until June.

