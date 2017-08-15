Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits DL with hammy strain

Polanco (strained hamstring) was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

His disappointing season continues to take turns for the worse, as he will now miss at least 10 days with a hamstring injury. Polanco is hitting .255/.311/.407 with 10 home runs and eight steals in a season when many expected him to build off of 2016's breakout campaign. Given the injury, Polanco probably won't have enough time to salvage this season for his fantasy owners, so he should enter 2018 as a post-hype sleeper. The Pirates should mix and match with a handful of utility players while Polanco is out.