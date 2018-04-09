Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits third home run
Polanco went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored Sunday against the Reds.
After battling injuries for much of last season, Polanco scared the fantasy community after being scratched on Saturday due to right foot discomfort. However, he appeared to be just fine on Sunday driving an offering from Tyler Mahle over the right field wall. He now has seven extra-base hits, including three home runs, and will remain a centerpiece of the Pirates lineup throughout the season.
