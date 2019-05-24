Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits two-run home run
Polanco went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI during Thursday's 14-6 win over the Rockies.
Polanco got his team's big day at the plate started with a two-run home run which drove in Starling Marte in the first inning. Although he has just five hits in his last 22 at-bats, three of been home runs for Polanco, who owns a healthy .865 OPS. Polanco will hope to round into form in the next series against the Dodgers.
