Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hitting third Wednesday
Polanco (finger) is starting in right field and hitting third Wednesday against the Rockies.
Polanco is hitting .286/.344/.607 with four home runs and 10 strikeouts in 56 at-bats this month. He dealt with minor finger discomfort for a couple days, but will be able to tough it out in this one.
