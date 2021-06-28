Polanco went 1-for-4 with a walk and his ninth homer in Sunday's 7-2 win over St. Louis.

Not only did he homer for the second straight game, but he also went deep to the opposite field -- a good sign for the 29-year-old. Polanco struck out three times Sunday, giving him a 30.3 strikeout rate for 2021. He's slashing just .202/.274/.371, but he has a sneaky seven stolen bases and begins a three-game series in Colorado on Monday.