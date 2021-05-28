Polanco went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, one walk and one strikeout in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

Polanco had a rough start to the series, as he went 0-for-7 with a walk and six strikeouts across the last two games. However, he brought the Pirates within two runs Thursday with his homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Polanco is now hitting .208 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 13 runs this year.