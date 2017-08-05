Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Homers as pinch hitter Friday
Polanco went 1-for-1 with a three-run homer Friday against the Padres.
Polanco launched his 10th bomb of the campaign as part of a six-run seventh inning that helped the Pirates to a come from behind victory. Since returning from the disabled list on August 2, the homer was his first hit in three games back, and unless he goes on a hot streak, his .265/.319/.426 slash line hasn't been very helpful to fantasy managers, though his eight steals could be a reason to keep him in lineups.
