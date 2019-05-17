Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Homers in loss

Polanco went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Padres.

The seventh-inning blast off reliever Robbie Erlin brought the Pirates to within a run, but they would be held scoreless the rest of the way to take the loss. Polanco continues to sit most games versus lefties but has been effective when given the chance to play. He is hitting .292 on the season and has belted three home runs in his last eight games.

