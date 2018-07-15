Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Homers twice in doubleheader

Polanco launched a solo homer in both halves of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, going 2-for-7 with a walk on the day.

Both of Polanco's homers came immediately after solo shots by Starling Marte. The outfielders provided all of Pittsburgh's runs in the first inning of game one and added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning of game two. Polanco's batting average remains low at .235 but he's had a productive year at the plate nonetheless, posting a .235/.337/.488 line overall, good for a career-high 120 wRC+.