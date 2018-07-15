Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Homers twice in doubleheader
Polanco launched a solo homer in both halves of Saturday's doubleheader against the Brewers, going 2-for-7 with a walk on the day.
Both of Polanco's homers came immediately after solo shots by Starling Marte. The outfielders provided all of Pittsburgh's runs in the first inning of game one and added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning of game two. Polanco's batting average remains low at .235 but he's had a productive year at the plate nonetheless, posting a .235/.337/.488 line overall, good for a career-high 120 wRC+.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...