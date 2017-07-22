Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hurts leg Friday

Polanco left Friday's game with an apparent hamstring injury.

He grimaced while running to first base on a fielder's choice. Polanco missed time with the same injury earlier in the season. John Jaso replaced him, but Adam Frazier could also see more action.

