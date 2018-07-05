Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Improved results continue
Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Since moving his batting stance back off from home plate June 10, the outfielder is slashing .322/.444/.644 with four homers and 15 RBI in 59 at-bats. He's also drawn 13 walks since changing his approach at the plate. For whatever reason, Polanco has played better on the road than at PNC Park in 2018. With the team starting an 11-game homestand heading into the All-Star break Friday, Polanco's hot streak will be put to the test.
