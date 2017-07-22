Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Injury confirmed as hamstring strain
Polanco is listed as day-to-day with a left hamstring strain, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The outfielder went on the 10-day disabled list in mid-May due to the same injury. Polanco is slashing .387/.406/.629 with three homers and nine RBI in 64 plate appearances since the end of June. He didn't speak about his ailment after Friday's game, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sits out at least a couple games. The combination of Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jose Osuna will likely see time in right field while Polanco mends.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to disabled list with hamstring strain•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hurts leg Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: July fireworks continue Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Stays hot Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Set for strong second half?•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...