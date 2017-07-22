Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Injury confirmed as hamstring strain

Polanco is listed as day-to-day with a left hamstring strain, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The outfielder went on the 10-day disabled list in mid-May due to the same injury. Polanco is slashing .387/.406/.629 with three homers and nine RBI in 64 plate appearances since the end of June. He didn't speak about his ailment after Friday's game, but it wouldn't be surprising if he sits out at least a couple games. The combination of Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jose Osuna will likely see time in right field while Polanco mends.