Pirates' Gregory Polanco: July fireworks continue Monday
Polanco went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI against Milwaukee on Monday.
He also threw a runner out at home plate Monday and is slashing .438/.460/.688 with two homers and seven RBI in 50 July plate appearances. Hometown friend Starling Marte (suspension) returns Tuesday, adding further depth to the team's lineup. After a dreadful first half, Polanco has found his stride.
