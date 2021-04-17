Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Brewers.

He capped the scoring on the evening by taking Devin Williams deep in the eighth inning. Polanco has two homers on the year, both of which have come in the last three games, but he's still hitting only .205 (8-for-39) through 12 contests.

More News