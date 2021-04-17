Polanco went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Brewers.
He capped the scoring on the evening by taking Devin Williams deep in the eighth inning. Polanco has two homers on the year, both of which have come in the last three games, but he's still hitting only .205 (8-for-39) through 12 contests.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Logs most complete game of season•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Takes seat versus lefty•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not starting Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Shows glimpse of promise•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Day off Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Healthy but struggling•