Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches sixth homer Friday

Polanco went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

It's his sixth homer of the year but first in 12 games, and Polanco managed only a .143 average (6-for-41) since his last long ball. Home runs aside, the 26-year-old has had a tough first month of the season, but Friday's performance may be just what he needed to get things going again.

