Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches solo homer
Polanco went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.
The 26-year-old finished July with four straight multi-hit games and is batting .303 with 10 homers since the start of June (155 at-bats). He also stole three bases last weekend to bring his total to seven on the season. After a down first two months, Polanco now finds himself among the top 25 outfielders in terms of earned, year-to-date value in rotisserie leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...