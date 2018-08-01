Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches solo homer

Polanco went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

The 26-year-old finished July with four straight multi-hit games and is batting .303 with 10 homers since the start of June (155 at-bats). He also stole three bases last weekend to bring his total to seven on the season. After a down first two months, Polanco now finds himself among the top 25 outfielders in terms of earned, year-to-date value in rotisserie leagues.