Polanco went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a win over the Cardinals on Thursday.

With Pirates starter Steven Brault yielding only one run in a complete-game victory, Polanco produced all the offense the team needed courtesy of a three-run homer in the fourth inning. The long ball was the first since Aug. 30 for Polanco, who entered the contest hitting only .170 with 20 strikeouts in 47 at-bats in September. The 29-year-old has been unable to get it going this season, slashing .146/.199/.331 over 141 plate appearances.