Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Leaves early Sunday

Polanco (shoulder) went 0-for-1 with a walk before he was removed from Sunday's Triple-A game against Columbus.

There's been some speculation that the outfielder could join the Pirates on Monday, though there hasn't been any official word regarding his Sunday removal. The team hasn't announced any sort of injury, either. Polanco is 6-for-25 with a home run during his rehab stint. Pittsburgh's outfield remains crowded with four capable players, not including Polanco.