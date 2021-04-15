Polanco went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

Polanco took Joe Musgrove deep to right in the second inning to get the Pirates on the board with a 1-0 lead. It was the first run Musgrove had given up through his first 16.1 innings to begin the season and it was also Polanco's first home run of the year. It was just the beginning of a fantastic night for the 29-year-old after he reached on an infield single and later stole second in the fourth before walking in his final two plate appearances. This could be the game that gets Polanco on the right track after he had just four hits and a 6:12 BB:K through his first 29 at-bats of the year.