Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking good at camp
Polanco is off to a strong spring training start, batting .333 with four extra-base hits and a 6:6 BB:K in 18 at-bats.
The right fielder is the last holdover from Pittsburgh's playoff run from 2013 to 2015. He's shown no ill-effects from the shoulder surgery which shut down his 2019 campaign. The 28-year-old is expected to bat fifth behind Josh Bell, but manager Derek Shelton has said that everyone could bounce around the order with the exception of Bryan Reynolds, who will bat second.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Bats against Tigers•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not fielding in first spring games•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Healthy after lost season•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Should have no restrictions in camp•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Throwing out to 120 feet•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Health questions persist•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...
-
How to handle spring injuries
Taking calculated risks on injured players can make a winning difference for your Fantasy season.
-
Verlander Injury: Out of the Big Four?
Justin Verlander was part of the Big Four at starting pitcher, but his lat injury changes that....
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...