Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking good at camp

Polanco is off to a strong spring training start, batting .333 with four extra-base hits and a 6:6 BB:K in 18 at-bats.

The right fielder is the last holdover from Pittsburgh's playoff run from 2013 to 2015. He's shown no ill-effects from the shoulder surgery which shut down his 2019 campaign. The 28-year-old is expected to bat fifth behind Josh Bell, but manager Derek Shelton has said that everyone could bounce around the order with the exception of Bryan Reynolds, who will bat second.