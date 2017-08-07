Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking to find bat

Polanco will bat sixth and start in right field Monday against the Tigers.

Aside from a pinch-hit homer, Polanco is hitless in 15 at-bats since returning from a hamstring injury. He batted .387 in 62 at-bats in July before getting hurt but has yet to regain his stroke. The outfielder is 0-for-2 with a walk against Monday starter Jordan Zimmermann.