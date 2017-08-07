Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking to find bat
Polanco will bat sixth and start in right field Monday against the Tigers.
Aside from a pinch-hit homer, Polanco is hitless in 15 at-bats since returning from a hamstring injury. He batted .387 in 62 at-bats in July before getting hurt but has yet to regain his stroke. The outfielder is 0-for-2 with a walk against Monday starter Jordan Zimmermann.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Homers as pinch hitter Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Resting Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: First game back uneventful•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Back from DL•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: May return Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Making strides toward return•
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...