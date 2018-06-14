Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Looking to stay healthy

Polanco, who is slashing .143/.235/.257 in his last 89 plate appearances, is taking a careful approach to running full speed as he looks to keep his hamstrings healthy, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The outfielder, who spent three stints on the disabled list in 2017 due to hamstring issues, failed to run out a groundball Tuesday. He then beat out an infield single Wednesday. "I'm just playing it smart," Polanco said. "I'll use my speed when I feel like I need to use it, you know? I know myself. I know my body. I know what can happen when I run around like crazy. No more being the crazy guy and getting hurt." He's attempted only four stolen bases in 2018, so unless he begins to feel better, fantasy owners should probably look elsewhere for steals.