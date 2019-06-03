Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Makes appearance Sunday
Polanco pinch-hit Sunday and reached base on a catcher's interference call.
The outfielder has struggled mightily over the last two weeks, batting .175/.235/.333 since May 14. In addition, Polanco has struck out 26 times in his last 69 plate appearances. If he continues to struggle, then it's conceivable he could lose playing time whenever Corey Dickerson (shoulder) returns from his rehab stint.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting for series finale•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Out for final game in Cincinnati•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting Game 1•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hits two-run home run•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hitting third Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Nursing finger injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...