Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Makes appearance Sunday

Polanco pinch-hit Sunday and reached base on a catcher's interference call.

The outfielder has struggled mightily over the last two weeks, batting .175/.235/.333 since May 14. In addition, Polanco has struck out 26 times in his last 69 plate appearances. If he continues to struggle, then it's conceivable he could lose playing time whenever Corey Dickerson (shoulder) returns from his rehab stint.

More News
Our Latest Stories