Polanco went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in a 5-1 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.

The start was his first in nine days after he missed time while going through COVID-19 protocols. Polanco struck out three times Wednesday, bringing his total to 29 whiffs in 85 at-bats. If he can stay healthy, the outfielder seems set to see plenty of playing time with the team nursing a number of injuries. He's hitting .304 with two doubles and two homers in 23 career at-bats against Thursday's starter Anthony DeSclafani.