Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Makes strong statement
Polanco (shoulder) swung the bat off a tee Monday for the first time since dislocating his left shoulder in September, Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic reports.
"No way I'm out until June," said Polanco, who is attending the team's voluntary mini camp. While it's encouraging that the right fielder is feeling strong, it's important to note that he's still a long way from returning. We'll have a firmer timetable closer to spring training. Pittsburgh signed Lonnie Chisenhall in December to help bridge the gap while Polanco mends.
