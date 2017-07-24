Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Making improvement from injury
Polanco (hamstring) says he's feeling "a lot better" and doesn't believe he'll need a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the active roster, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
General manager Neal Huntington described Polanco's status as "week-to-week" during his radio show Sunday. Manager Clint Hurdle added that the outfielder might "go down" to rehab at Triple-A, though he later accompanied the team on its charter flight to San Francisco on Sunday. While it's not unusual for a player to have a more optimistic view of his return from injury than management, at least the news appears to be getting better and not worse.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Likely to miss more than 10 days•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to disabled list with hamstring strain•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Injury confirmed as hamstring strain•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Hurts leg Friday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: July fireworks continue Monday•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...