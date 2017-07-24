Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Making improvement from injury

Polanco (hamstring) says he's feeling "a lot better" and doesn't believe he'll need a minor league rehab assignment before returning to the active roster, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

General manager Neal Huntington described Polanco's status as "week-to-week" during his radio show Sunday. Manager Clint Hurdle added that the outfielder might "go down" to rehab at Triple-A, though he later accompanied the team on its charter flight to San Francisco on Sunday. While it's not unusual for a player to have a more optimistic view of his return from injury than management, at least the news appears to be getting better and not worse.