Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Making strides toward return
Polanco (hamstring) has resumed running and baseball activities, though the team has no specific date for his return, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "We're going to increase the workload as we move forward," manager Clint Hurdle said. "There's no timetable that I can give you, other than we're going to continue to push the rehab, the activity part of it forward to the best of our abilities."
Polanco has yet to resume running the bases, making it unlikely he'll come off the disabled list Tuesday (the first day he's eligible to return). Barring setback, however, there's a decent chance the outfielder could come back by week's end.
