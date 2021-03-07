Polanco went 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and a stolen base Saturday against the Yankees.

The 29-year-old has five hits, including two homers, in 11 spring at-bats. The stolen base serves as an indication Polanco is healthy -- he's battles setbacks since suffering a shoulder injury in 2018. He hit just .153 with 65 strikeouts in 157 at-bats in 2020, but a healthy Polanco could be good for 20 home runs and a .250 batting average. With a salary of $11 million in 2021, the rebuilding Pirates will likely explore trade avenues for the outfielder this summer.