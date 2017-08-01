Pirates' Gregory Polanco: May return Wednesday
Polanco (hamstring) could return from the disabled list as soon as Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
El Coffee has been sidelined since July 22, but it seems like he's very close to returning to the lineup after he managed to run the bases without issue Tuesday. No official word has come out yet, but things should become clearer in the coming days. Polanco would likely resume regular right field duties upon his return, pushing Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jordan Luplow back into reserve roles.
