Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Nearing return to baseball activity
Polanco (shoulder) is expected to resume baseball activities in the next few days, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Polanco moved his rehab to the team's spring training facilities in Florida and is set to ease back into baseball activities following a brief shutdown period. How the outfielder responds to increased activities will likely dictate when he's cleared to head back out on a rehab assignment.
