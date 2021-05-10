Manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Polanco (COVID-19 protocols) is expected to rejoin the team in the next few days, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Polanco has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Tuesday after he violated the league's health and safety protocols. Phillip Evans and Troy Stokes should continue to handle the duties in right field until Polanco is cleared to return to the team.