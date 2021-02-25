Polanco clarified Thursday that he didn't fracture his wrist over the winter, contrary to previous reports, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.
Polanco did suffered some sort of minor wrist injury during winter ball, but it wasn't as bad as a fracture. That's a positive sign regarding his readiness for the upcoming season, though his performance questions are just as significant as his health questions. He's hit just .197/.257/.374 over the last two years.
