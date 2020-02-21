Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not fielding in first spring games
Polanco (shoulder) will be limited to DH duty in the Pirates' first two spring games, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
The news doesn't necessarily contradict reports that Polanco is set for a healthy spring after battling shoulder injuries for much of last season, as there's nothing too unusual about team's being cautious with players coming off injuries. The outfielder hit a modest .242/.301/.425 in 42 games last season.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Healthy after lost season•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Should have no restrictions in camp•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Throwing out to 120 feet•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Health questions persist•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Season over•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Return remote for 2019•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Biggest 2020 breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...