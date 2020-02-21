Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not fielding in first spring games

Polanco (shoulder) will be limited to DH duty in the Pirates' first two spring games, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

The news doesn't necessarily contradict reports that Polanco is set for a healthy spring after battling shoulder injuries for much of last season, as there's nothing too unusual about team's being cautious with players coming off injuries. The outfielder hit a modest .242/.301/.425 in 42 games last season.