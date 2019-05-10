Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in lineup
Polanco will sit Friday against St. Louis.
Polanco sits after a three-hit contest Thursday. He has a 1.164 OPS and a pair of homers in his last five games. Melky Cabrera slides over to right field, with Bryan Reynolds getting the nod in left.
