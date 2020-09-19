site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Polanco is not starting Saturday against St. Louis.
Polanco has endured an awful time at the plate this season, hitting .153/.203/.328 in 43 games. Jose Osuna gets an opportunity in right field in his absence.
