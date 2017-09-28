Play

Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in lineup Thursday

Polanco is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Polanco launched his first home run since Aug. 4 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Orioles, but he'll get the day off after starting four of the past five games. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and hit fifth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast