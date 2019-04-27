Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in lineup

Polanco is not starting Saturday against the Dodgers, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Polanco has followed a pattern of two games on, one game off since returning from shoulder surgery. He's gone 5-for-16 at the plate. Melky Cabrera slides over to right field in his absence, with Pablo Reyes entering the lineup in left.

