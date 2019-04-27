Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in lineup
Polanco is not starting Saturday against the Dodgers, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Polanco has followed a pattern of two games on, one game off since returning from shoulder surgery. He's gone 5-for-16 at the plate. Melky Cabrera slides over to right field in his absence, with Pablo Reyes entering the lineup in left.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Heads to bench•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Gets pair of knocks Monday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Activated from injured list•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Could return next week•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Three games into Triple-A rehab•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade evaluator, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...