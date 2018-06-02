Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not in Saturday's lineup

Polanco will not start against the Cardinals on Saturday.

The right fielder has four hits (including three doubles) in his last eight at-bats, but is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in his career against Saturday starter Luke Weaver. Austin Meadows will start in right field as manager Clint Hurdle attempts to rotate four outfielders. Look for Polanco to return to the lineup Sunday.

