Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not moving from right
The Pirates are committed to keeping Polanco in right field and and have no plans to play him elsewhere in the outfield, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Pittsburgh needs Polanco to rebound offensively and will do whatever it takes to make the 26-year-old comfortable at the plate. He played 28 games in left field last summer, but he recently expressed a reluctance to do so again. Sean Rodriguez and Adam Frazier are expected to serve as backups in both left field and center. Polanco is batting .344 with three homers in 32 Grapefruit League at-bats. He'll bat in the heart of the Bucs' batting order and is poised for a rebound, provided he can stay healthy.
