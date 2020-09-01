site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not starting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Polanco isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Cubs.
Polanco has been in a major skid recently as he's gone just 1-for-26 with a solo home run, one walk and 11 strikeouts over the past eight games. Jose Osuna will take his place in right field Tuesday.
