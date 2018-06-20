Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Not starting Wednesday
Polanco is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Polanco has sat often against lefties this season and will do so again against Brent Suter. Austin Meadows will start in his place.
