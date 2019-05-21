Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Nursing finger injury

Polanco was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Rockies with finger discomfort, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Polanco apparently jammed a finger on his left hand Sunday and wasn't able to show enough recovery progress despite Monday's scheduled off day to avoid being scratched. Bryan Reynolds entered the lineup in his absence, as Polanco should be considered day-to-day.

