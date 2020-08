Polanco went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland.

He has just three hits in 40 at-bats, striking out 21 times in 46 plate appearances. Polanco missed time due to COVID-19 and bruised ribs (more recently). Although he's not seeing the ball well, the team has little outfield depth, giving Polanco more opportunities to work his way out of the season-long slump.