Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench again Tuesday

Polanco is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.

With the Cubs deploying a lefty starter (Jon Lester) for the second straight game, Polanco will once again give way to Austin Meadows in right field. The 26-year-old is hitting just .182/.325/.394 in 40 plate appearances against southpaws this season and .205/.317/.415 across 47 games on the year.

