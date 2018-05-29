Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench again Tuesday
Polanco is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.
With the Cubs deploying a lefty starter (Jon Lester) for the second straight game, Polanco will once again give way to Austin Meadows in right field. The 26-year-old is hitting just .182/.325/.394 in 40 plate appearances against southpaws this season and .205/.317/.415 across 47 games on the year.
