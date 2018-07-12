Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench against Brewers

Polanco is out of the lineup against Milwaukee on Thursday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Polanco will journey to the bench for just the second time since June 24 as the Brewers send left-hander Wade Miley to the mound. Corey Dickerson, Jordan Luplow and Starling Marte will man the outfield for the series opener.

