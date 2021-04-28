Polanco isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Polanco has recorded hits in each of his last four games, but he'll take a seat Wednesday with left-hander Mike Minor starting for the Royals. Wilmer Difo will take over in right field and bat seventh.
More News
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Goes deep Sunday•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Sits against southpaw•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench against lefty•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Launches second homer•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Logs most complete game of season•
-
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Takes seat versus lefty•