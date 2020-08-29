site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Gregory Polanco: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Polanco isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Brewers.
Polanco has gone hitless with one walk and eight strikeouts over his past 17 at-bats, and he'll get a day off Saturday. JT Riddle will take over in right field.
